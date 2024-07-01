NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2024-14

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL
ZONING FILE #2024-14

A public hearing will be held before the City Council on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, Applicant, representing UME Preparatory Academy, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of “School, Primary or Secondary (Public)”, on Doris Heights, Block C, Lots 1-12, Block E, Lots 1-4, and Abandoned Street, ACS 4.0241, more commonly known as 323 West Wheatland Road, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

The subject property is located within the SF-7, Single-Family Residential District. Per Sec. 3.03, Permitted Use chart, the use “School, Primary or Secondary (Public)” requires the approval of a Specific Use Permit to operate within SF-7 zoning.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Chiquita Taylor, or to Victor Barrera, Director of Economic Development, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE
Chiquita Taylor
City Secretary

Victor Barrera,
Director of Economic Development

