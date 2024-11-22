Not a Creature Was Stirring…Not Even a Moose! in Duncanville

Facebook

Not a Creature Was Stirring—Not Even a Moose! is the hilarious holiday offering at Duncanville Community Theatre Nov. 21-Dec. 7. The show is highly recommended for anyone who’s missing the Christmas spirit.

Plot Synopsis for “Not a Creature”

The slightly cynical editor of the Herald Tribune can help, even if he has to dig around for a sweet holiday headline. This fast-paced nod to Frank Capra guarantees lots of laughs and a feel-good lump in your throat to usher in the season.

“Not a Creature” tickets are priced at $15 for shows Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 5-7 at 8 p.m.; and Nov. 24 and Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. Reservations are going fast for this holiday treat (the Nov. 24 matinee has sold out). For reservations, please call the Duncanville Community Theatre box office at 972-780-5707, or email them at boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

Director and Cast

The comedy drama was written by Pat Cook, and will be directed by Amy Jackson, Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre. The cast includes James McKey as J.J. Garnes, Danielle Franklin as Delilah Hopkins, Lorelai Issokson as Sarah Tarkoffer, and Heather Winkelman-McKey as Winona Pershing. Joe Skrvianek plays Barney, Christopher Murray is Mayor Fosdick, and Wendy Acosta is Buzzy. Lorraine Mantei plays Fiona Jeffers, and Roger Cedeno, Jr. is Sergeant Slattery.

The production crew is headed by Stage Manager Wendy Acosta, with Erin Lee Golden as Sound Operator, and Kumani Smith as Lighting Operator. Joe Skrivanek is MaSter Carpenter, and Set Work crew includes the following: Wendy Acosta, Lorelai Issokson, Lorraine Manei, James McKey, Heather Winkelman-McKey, Joe Skrivanek, and Sarah Von der Hoya.

The program offers special thanks to A V Pro, Inc., Teresa Arias, Bain & Sconce C.P.A.’s, Focus Daily News, Barbara Neely, and Mary Skrivanek. “Not a Creature Was Stirring” is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co.