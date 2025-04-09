Northeast Texas Capital Murder Suspect Added to 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rondarrius Evans to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Rondarrius Davon Idae Evans, 21, of New Boston, has been wanted out of Bowie Co. since August 2024 for two counts of capital murder for his alleged involvement in a double homicide that occurred on July 6, 2024, in New Boston. Additionally, on March 14, 2025, a warrant was issued out of Titus Co. for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a prior drug-related offense.

Evans is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has ties to the Northeast Texas area, including Bowie, Camp, Titus, Franklin and Morris counties. More information about Evans or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers presents cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including six sex offenders and seven criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

