North Texas Food Bank to Host Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

April 4, 2024 (Dallas, TX) – The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the 20th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on the field at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco – home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters – on Friday, June 7, 2024. The event will feature live entertainment by country star John Michael Montgomery and gourmet tailgate food stations from some of DFW’s favorite restaurants, led by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef, Kent Rathbun.

All proceeds from the Taste of the Cowboys provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s Nourish the Future programs that directly target child hunger. Last year’s Taste of the Cowboys event provided access to 1.5 million meals for children experiencing hunger to help address this need.

Past Taste of the Cowboys hosts, current players and coaches, and team alumni have been invited to attend, to mix and mingle with guests and help tackle childhood hunger.

WHAT: North Texas Food Bank’s Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2024

WHERE: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco – Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters (9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas 75034)

WHO: Features live entertainment by country star John Michael Montgomery and gourmet tailgate food stations from some of DFW’s favorite restaurants, led by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef, Kent Rathbun.

Tables to Taste of the Cowboys can be purchased starting at $1,500, with individual tickets available starting at $200. Both tables and tickets can be purchased at www.ntfb.org/cowboys. Sponsorships for this event are still available.