North Texas Child Predator Added to Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Martin Deanda—a violent child predator from North Texas—to Texas’10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Martin Deanda, 43, of Dallas, has been wanted out of Dallas Co. since January 2025 for his failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In January 2023, he was convicted in Anderson Co. of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In 2012, Deanda was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and subsequently sentenced to 10 years of confinement for each offense, to be served concurrently. Deanda’s rap sheet also includes indecency with a child by sexual contact, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, battery resulting in bodily injury, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest/detention.

Deanda is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He may wear glasses and is also known to have ties to Anderson Co., including the city of Palestine. More information about Deanda or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 35 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 12 sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.