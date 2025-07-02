North Texas Child Predator Added to Most Wanted List

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
mugshot of Martin

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Martin Deanda—a violent child predator from North Texas—to Texas’10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

 

Martin Deanda, 43, of Dallas, has been wanted out of Dallas Co. since January 2025 for his failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In January 2023, he was convicted in Anderson Co. of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

 

In 2012, Deanda was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and subsequently sentenced to 10 years of confinement for each offense, to be served concurrently. Deanda’s rap sheet also includes indecency with a child by sexual contact, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, battery resulting in bodily injury, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest/detention.

 

Deanda is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He may wear glasses and is also known to have ties to Anderson Co., including the city of Palestine. More information about Deanda or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

 

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 35 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 12 sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

 

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

 

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

 

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Previous articleTDLR Assesses $381,400 Administrative Penalty and Issues Notice of Alleged Violation to Jubilee at Texas Parkway
Next articleFood Safety and Inspection Service Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-eat Beef Jerky Stick Products
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.