NIGHTLY LANE, RAMP CLOSURES AT I-20/US 67 JUNCTION START AUGUST 30 IN DALLAS

DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge improvement project, the following closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) interchange with US 67. Drivers should follow signed detours and plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.
- All lanes of southbound US 67 will be closed and detoured at the I-20 junction from 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
- The northbound US 67 off-ramp to eastbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday, September 1.
- All lanes of northbound US 67 will be closed and detoured between the I-20 junction and Camp Wisdom Road from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.