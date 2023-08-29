NIGHTLY LANE, RAMP CLOSURES AT I-20/US 67 JUNCTION START AUGUST 30 IN DALLAS

Facebook

DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge improvement project, the following closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) interchange with US 67. Drivers should follow signed detours and plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.

All lanes of southbound US 67 will be closed and detoured at the I-20 junction from 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The northbound US 67 off-ramp to eastbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday, September 1.

All lanes of northbound US 67 will be closed and detoured between the I-20 junction and Camp Wisdom Road from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.