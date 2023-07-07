NIGHTLY CLOSURES, DETOURS FOR SOUTHBOUND LOOP 12 AT SH 114 IN IRVING START JULY 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:

All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between SH 114 and Grauwyler Road from 10 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8 and again from 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9. Follow signed detour.

Northbound Loop 12 lanes will also be narrowed in this corridor during these times.

Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project reconstructing the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated for overall completion in spring 2024, weather permitting.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.