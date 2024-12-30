New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Searching for a super special New Year’s Eve celebration? Here are a few spectacular ways to finish out 2024 and welcome 2025 in the Dallas area.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s NYE Adultiverse Party offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with local art and tap into the transformative power of creativity. An ideal antidote and way to unwind from the year’s bustle.

On December 31, The Real Unreal will transform into an exclusive after-hours dreamscape, creating a one-of-a-kind interdimensional party for those 21 and older. It’s an evening designed to celebrate creativity, curiosity, and connection in ways only Meow Wolf can deliver. Tickets are on-sale now.

New Year’s Eve at Meow Wolf

Night Shade Burlesque will take the stage with sultry, theatrical storytelling for dazzling performances that blend hypnotic choreography and bold visuals. A perfect match for Meow Wolf’s immersive world. Art After Dark: Guests can explore The Real Unreal as it shifts into an exclusive, interactive wonderland, with each room reimagined as a playground for discovery.

An Exclusive VIP Lounge: An exclusive lounge for our party-hardy guests offers the ultimate deep dive of dimensions. At the stroke of midnight, the evening crescendos into a kaleidoscopic toast—a countdown that feels more like unlocking a new dimension.

For more information or NYE reservations, please visit meowwolfgrapevine.com.

Doc B’s New Year’s Feast

Doc B’s invites guests to celebrate in style with an exclusive, limited-time menu that sets the perfect tone to welcome 2024, whether it’s an intimate dinner or a festive night out. Start the evening with delectable appetizers like the Grilled Avocado, topped with fresh lime and balsamic reduction, or the Killer Grilled Shrimp, featuring cilantro, watermelon, and marcona. For a true indulgence, try the Jumbo Lump Crab Stack, paired with mango, avocado, and mustard vinaigrette.

Choose from irresistible entrées, including Snapper with Jumbo Lump Crab, enhanced by sweet Thai basil and heirloom cauliflower, or the 6 oz. Filet Mignon, served with sautéed Cajun shrimp. Meat lovers will savor the New York Strip Steak with roasted garlic butter, while the Pan-Roasted Chicken, complemented by shiitake mushroom demi and mashed potatoes, offers classic comfort with a twist.

End your meal on a sweet note with a decadent Pot de Crème, garnished with fresh raspberries and whipped cream, or a rich New York Cheesecake topped with triple berry compote. Toast to the New Year with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, offered at $19 per glass or $99 per bottle. Reservations are now open, and this exclusive menu is available only on New Year’s Eve. Doc B’s is located at 2021 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas; for New Year’s Eve reservations, visit docbsrestaurant.com/nye.