New Video Shows Impact of USDA Program on Local Producers and Texas Food Banks

TEXAS – Feeding Texas is releasing a new video today showcasing the impact of the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program, a USDA program that aims to support socially disadvantaged farmers and producers in delivering food to underserved communities.

“The LFPA program has allowed Texas food banks to purchase products they would not normally be able to afford and has expanded economic opportunities for local farmers and producers in regions across the state,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks. “It’s a win-win-win for local producers, food banks, and our food insecure neighbors who take home high quality, nutritious food grown in their own communities.”

The new video highlights three partnerships between food banks and the local producers they are able to work with due to program funding:

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley and Terra Preta Farm, a family-owned and operated farm in Edinburg that grows organic produce.

Brazos Valley Food Bank and Aquatic Greens Farm, a hydroponic farm in Bryan that employs adults with disabilities to provide fresh, organically grown produce.

Houston Food Bank and Ratcliff Premium Meats, a Black-owned, woman-owned ranching operation in East Texas that offers grass-fed, sustainably raised beef.

“Getting fresh, local produce into the hands of those who need it most is what the Local Food Purchase Assistance program is all about,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “This initiative not only ensures that our underserved communities have access to healthy, Texas-grown food, but it also supports our hardworking farmers by providing a market for produce that might otherwise go to waste. By connecting our farmers directly with food banks, we’re strengthening the bond between Texas producers and their communities, fostering long-term relationships that benefit everyone involved.”

The LFPA program launched in December 2021 as one of USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) initiatives to transform the food system and build resilient regional supply chains. In Texas, the LFPA program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

“It has been a pleasure working with TDA on this program and witnessing its impact on local farmers and ranchers in our communities,” Cole said. “The LFPA program creates economic opportunities for producers, scales regional supply chains, and delivers healthy food to those in need — its value is clear. We call on Congress to allocate the funding necessary to sustain and grow this critical investment in strengthening our local food systems.”

With funding set to run out in May 2025, the future of the LFPA program remains uncertain. The following quotes are from food banks and producers featured in the video. Throughout the video, the producers share their personal stories about how LFPA has enabled them to grow their operations and build generational wealth.