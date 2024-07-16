New Fugitives Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

36 shares Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives with ties to Central Texas, Fabian Martinez Toribio and Octavio Cruz Hernandez, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of either fugitive. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

The addition of Martinez Toribio and Cruz Hernandez to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List follows the capture of two fugitives from the list, which launched in partnership with Governor Greg Abbott last month.

Fabian Martinez Toribio, 25, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been wanted by the Austin Police Department since Jan. 2024 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Additionally, in Feb. 2024, a warrant was issued out of Travis County for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance. In April 2018, Martinez Toribio was arrested and convicted of entry without inspection and was subsequently removed from the United States. In Oct. 2023, Martinez Toribio was arrested by the Manor Police Department for resisting arrest/search and possession of a controlled substance then bonded out of jail.

Martinez Toribio is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has ties to Travis County, including the cities of Austin and Pflugerville. More information about Martinez Toribio or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Octavio Cruz Hernandez, 32, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been wanted out of Bastrop County since April 2024 for sex abuse of a child under 14 years of age. In Sept. 2019, Cruz Hernandez was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in Travis County. The following month, he was removed from the United States. In July 2022, Cruz Hernandez was arrested by the Kyle Police Department and convicted of driving while intoxicated.

Cruz Hernandez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has ties to Travis, Hays and Bastrop counties, including the cities of Austin, Kyle, Dripping Springs and Cedar Creek. More information about Cruz Hernandez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 24 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 10 sex offenders, 8 gang members and 2 criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.