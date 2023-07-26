NEW Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard at DQ

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (July 26, 2023) – Miracle Treat Day is set for Thursday, July 27 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. Fans can easily support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® just by ordering and enjoying a Blizzard® Treat in Dallas that will benefit Children’s Health.

For every DQ Blizzard purchased, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Any Blizzard flavor will do the trick, but the NEW Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, available through August 27 while supplies last, is a tasty option. Cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve, the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat is the perfect way to handle the summer’s heat.

It’s also a deliciously easy way to provide critical lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources for local hospitals to treat sick and injured children throughout Texas.

Here’s how it works:

Fans purchase their favorite Blizzard Treat (any size or flavor) at a participating DQ restaurant in Texas.

$1 or more is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for each Blizzard Treat purchased.

Rarely has fundraising been so deliciously satisfying.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 27, to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Visit a DQ dining room or use the convenient drive-thru.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals supporting the health of 12 million kids annually across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.