Neiman Ford Named Head Coach for Duncanville Panthers Basketball

Neiman Ford has been named the new Head Coach for Duncanville HS Boys’ Basketball team and the UIL 6A Division 1 Boys State Champions. Coach Ford began his tenure with the Duncanville High School Boys’ Basketball Program in 2018 as the assistant head coach, where he played a key role in leading the team to back-to-back UIL State Championships. As Interim Head Coach in 2022, Ford guided the team to an impressive 29-1 season, earning a No. 1 national ranking from USA Today.

In 2023, Ford transitioned to Head Coach of the Girls’ Basketball Program, leading the Duncanville Pantherettes to their 12th state title in his first season. Under his leadership, the team finished with a 35-4 record and a No. 10 national ranking. His remarkable achievements earned him the title of 2024 Coach of the Year by the Dallas Morning News. In the 2025 season, Ford’s leadership helped several players earn All-District First Team honors, and he was named Coach of the Year by his peers.

Coach Neiman Ford

“Leading the powerhouse Pantherettes has been one of the highlights of my career,” said Coach Ford. “I’m grateful for their support and the unforgettable memories we’ve created together. I’m excited for this new opportunity and committed to continuing a program that develops and supports the whole student-athlete. My focus is on creating a winning environment that prepares our athletes for success, both on and off the court,” he added.

Ford brings a wealth of experience as a coach across multiple levels, including middle school, high school, and collegiate athletics. He has coached a variety of sports, including Boys and Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Football, and Track & Field, and has developed several All-American athletes and Team USA Gold Medalists. Ford earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas.

“As a former assistant coach at the collegiate level, I understand the importance of a program that nurtures and supports the entire student-athlete,” said Ford. “I’m committed to creating a winning culture and ensuring our athletes are ready for life beyond high school.”

Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree praised Ford’s leadership: “Coach Ford has shown remarkable grit and perseverance. He knows our district well and has consistently demonstrated how to support our student-athletes in achieving success, both on the court and in the classroom. He is more than prepared to continue our tradition of excellence and further our legacy of winning.”