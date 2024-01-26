NCTCOG to Present Recommendations to Improve Transportation Between Downtown Dallas and Fair Park

Facebook

Jan. 25, 2024 (Arlington, TEXAS) – The North Central Texas Council of Governments and community partners will host a public meeting to review draft recommendations of multimodal routes to improve transportation links between downtown Dallas and the Fair Park area at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the South Dallas Cultural Center.

The Dallas Central Business District-Fair Park Links Study focuses on multimodal transportation needs from downtown Dallas through Deep Ellum to Fair Park and examines how these important parts of the city are linked, including what combination of transportation choices may work best for the historic area.

Following public outreach last year, including stakeholder engagement and a September public meeting, initial recommendations were developed for roadway, freight, public transit and active transportation options that could better connect these areas. These draft recommendations will be presented at the public meeting for review and comment.

All residents, including those unable to attend the meeting, will have the opportunity to participate in an online mapping activity following the public meeting. This mapping activity will allow users to review the draft recommendations that will be presented at the meeting and provide feedback.

A major focus of this project and study is to reconnect the neighborhoods that were bisected during the construction of Interstate Highway (IH) 30 and IH 345. To achieve this goal, the study is considering new designs for these affected areas.

To participate in the online mapping activity, provide comments or sign up for updates on the Dallas CBD-Fair Park Links Study, visit www.publicinput.com/fairparklinks.

For special accommodations due to a disability or for language interpretation, contact Amanda Wilson at 817-695-9284 or awilson@nctcog.org.

Public Meeting Details 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 229 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.