NCTCOG Seeking Public Input for Air Quality Improvement Plan

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Open houses to be hosted on Dec. 4 and Dec. 12

Nov. 30, 2023 (Arlington, TEXAS) – The North Central Texas Council of Governments is developing a comprehensive air quality improvement plan with the help of stakeholders across the region, and residents are invited to provide input at open houses in December.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road in Dallas. Another open house is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Aledo Community Center, 104 Robinson Court, Aledo.

The development of this plan is funded through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) Program. The EPA established this program to help states and local governments create and implement plans that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

NCTCOG’s plan will create a roadmap to protect public health, reduce the impact of extreme weather events and enhance air quality in a region working to meet the federal government’s ozone standards.

The CPRG program has two phases. Phase One focuses on planning and Phase Two on implementation. NCTCOG has received funding for planning, which will allow the development of a priority climate action plan. This will permit the region to compete for a portion of the $4.6 billion available nationwide to develop and deploy different technologies and solutions to improve air quality.

Visit the NCTCOG project webpage at www.publicinput.com/dfwAQIP to provide feedback on solutions you would like to see in your community. For special accommodation due to a disability or for language interpretation, contact Jackie Castillo at jcastillo@nctcog.org.

There will be more in-person opportunities for the public to provide feedback and learn about the project in 2024. Sign up for updates at www.publicinput.com/dfwAQIP so you do not miss the next chance. You can also provide feedback through an online survey on the project webpage.



About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 228 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.