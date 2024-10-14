Mystical Parade of Boo Comes to Galveston Oct. 26

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Mystical parade participants
Photo courtesy Mystical Parade of Boo

The Mystical Parade of Boo will make history as the first Halloween parade on Galveston Island on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants will march, walk, dance, and “let the ghoul times roll” through the streets of The Strand District starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to this family friendly parade is free. Free tickets are available via Eventbrite. Vehicles (with the exceptions of Jeeps, slingshots, car clubs, and limited golf carts), floats, and groups on foot are invited to register to participate in the parade. Entry fee for each group, float, or vehicle is $50.

Carnes Parade Krewe, Krewe of Misfits, and Tutu Live Krewe are producing The Mystical Parade of Boo with considerable support from: City of Galveston, Galveston Police Department, Visit Galveston, and generous sponsors. Sponsors to date include, but are not limited to: Market Station, MarMo Plaza, tola MO BETTAH MARKET, Daiquiri Time Out, The Proletariat Gallery and Public House, Baywatch Dolphin Tours, Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina, C-Level Surf Shop, The Tremont House, Pelican Island Gift Shop, Spooky Galveston, and HAZYDAZE.

Mystical Parade of Boo Organizers

Lead organizers for The Mystical Parade of Boo are Jay and Lori Carnes, founders of Carnes Parade Krewe; Becky Major, founder and president of the Krewe of Misfits; and Donna Swartz, founder of Tutu Live Krewe.

“I am so honored to work with Jay Carnes, Lori Fogarty Carnes, and Becky Major on this wild idea that is the Mystical Parade of Boo. When you have the right team beside you, the possibilities seem limitless. I am so grateful and appreciative for this meeting of the minds,” said Swartz, who first approached Jay and Lori Carnes and Major with the idea to create The Mystical Parade of Boo in May. “Support has been tremendous, and the planning has been seamless,” Swartz said.

Parade Information

The parade will line up at 5:30 p.m. at 28th Street between Market, Post Office, and Church Streets. At 6:30 p.m., the parade will start at 28th and Market Street, progress down Market Street to 20th Street, turn north on 20th Street to Strand Street, turn west on Strand Street to 25th Street, turn south on 25th Street, and exit at Santa Fe Place.

“The Mystical Parade of Boo is something if you asked me a year ago would be happening I probably would have laughed and just thought there wasn’t enough time. It wasn’t until the founder of Tutu Live Krewe and my dear friend Donna Swartz had an idea and asked Misfits to be a part of it that I realized this could be a thing. Now did I have any idea that it would grow and become what it is? Absolutely not! I’m honored to be working with so many people I highly respect, and I am super stoked to be doing something that impacts our community creatively and collaboratively!” Major said.

Float Riders Invited

Galveston parade float
Photo courtesy Mystical Parade of Boo

Jay and Lori Carnes will host riders and revelers on the popular Dancing Queen and Dancing King parade floats. They are also introducing the “mini Dancing Queen” in The Mystical Parade of Boo.

“Anyone who is interested in riding on one of our Carnes floats is invited to message me directly on Facebook. Space is limited. There is no charge to ride. Just bring your own throws,” Jay Carnes said. “We will be wearing inflatables costumes. So get your inflatables now and join us in the parade. It will be great!”

The Mystical Parade of Boo hopes to create a safe, family-friendly, inclusive, and imaginative event that brings people together in celebrating the magic of Halloween. We are committed to fostering artistic revelry and collaboration by inspiring creative expression, promoting local talent, and enhancing community engagement. Our parade serves as a platform for artists and other parade enthusiasts to work together, crafting a celebration that is both fun and meaningful, while honoring the traditions and stories of Halloween. Visit mysticalparadeofboo.com for more information.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

