My Son the Waiter Opens at Eisemann Center

“My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy” returns to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts July 6-30. The hysterical and poignant play tells the story of actor and comedian, Brad Zimmerman. He worked as a waiter for nearly three decades while pursuing his acting dream, and his parents suffered through that decision.

A tale about the grit and passion required to make it as an artist (as Zimmerman eventually did) My Son the Waiter has been touring the country for ten years. One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious, the show receives rave reviews wherever it plays.

“We’ve been all over the country and Canada, from New York City to Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Burbank CA to Phoenix, Florida, and Toronto. It doesn’t matter where the show plays; audiences all seem to find my story authentic and real… and funny! Every year, there is new material and old material, and the positive audience response enables me to keep the show as fresh as the day I wrote it,” says Zimmerman.

My Son the Waiter

Paying his dues to stardom, Zimmerman spent 29 years “temporarily” waiting tables in New York, while chasing a career in acting and comedy. In “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy,” he delves into the trials and tribulations of being a server. He also tells stories about the pursuit of his passion, and about childhood, family, and his misbegotten love life. Combining his years of training as an actor with his innate comedic talent, the storytelling is executed with warmth, wit, self-deprecating humor, and wicked charm.

Zimmerman’s perseverance and hard work eventually paid off, and he went on to act. He had a small part in “The Sopranos” playing Johnny Sack’s lawyer, and he has been the opening act for such well-known entertainers as George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, and Julio Iglesias.

He spent eight years with Joan Rivers, who said, “I’ve had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman.”

Zimmerman’s mother finally adapted to her actor-waiter son’s career choice and financial situation. While other mothers may brag about their doctor or lawyer sons, she once boasted, “If all goes well, I think Brad is going to buy a bookcase.”

“So many fan letters and marriage proposals over the years,” Zimmerman says with a grin. “It’s amazing that I’m still very much single. But my mom in Boca became as proud as she could of me and the show, and of course every time I visited, I got another 15 minutes of material!”

Performance Schedule

Performances of “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy” are Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. July 6-30. Ticket prices are $45 – $65. Tickets are available via 972-744-4650 or online at MySonTheWaiter.com.

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. For more information, visit mysonthewaiter.com.