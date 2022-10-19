Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday & Friday

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.

The spray area is posted: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/ You can also view the attached map from Dallas County. Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed below.

Advice:

Use DEET All day, every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides known as “Mosquito Dunks” that are available at the Action Center in DeSoto’s City Hall at no charge for residents who can confirm their residency.