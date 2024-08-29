Moroch Helps Paint the Canvas of Dallas’ Oldest Business District with New Innovation Hub

Facebook

DALLAS (August 27, 2024) – ‘Local changes everything.’ This mantra is Moroch’s superpower and the foundation of its latest project, a 24,000-square-foot office space infused with culture in the heart of the fastest-growing area northwest of downtown Dallas. The full-service, integrated marketing agency, with a rich history of clientele such as Midas, McDonald’s and Planet Fitness, is undergoing an evolutionary period, evidenced by its relocation from Oaklawn to the corner of Irving Boulevard and Manufacturing Street. Formerly an empty industrial warehouse, Moroch’s move to a single-floor facility that reduced its physical footprint by 50% showcases a commitment to innovation and efficiency. The multidimensional oasis embodies the company’s dynamic growth while mirroring the vibrant momentum of the neighborhood it has chosen to call home.

“Our new space is not a refresh, it’s a reimagination of Moroch,” said Matt Powell, CEO of Moroch. “Walking into our old office post-pandemic felt like walking into history. It was built for the company we were but didn’t serve the company we are today and plan to be tomorrow. We’ve engineered a workplace with the future in mind, demonstrating that with smart design and advanced systems, businesses can do more with less, maximizing technological capabilities and cost-effectiveness.”

Along with innovation and the future being top of mind, Moroch also set out to recognize its impressive list of clients from across the country throughout the new space. The notion of “local” stands as an appreciation for the various cultures in which Moroch navigates for its clients. Conference rooms within the space come with unique interior features, such as cow print flooring in “Rodeo” and a graffiti wall in “Lowrider”. “Summit”, which serves to accommodate the largest meetings in the main office, represents overcoming big challenges, which is exactly what the team will achieve in this space.

Outside of the conference rooms a sensory-encompassing, floor-to-ceiling 128-monitor LED screen greets guests upon entering the building; it is a thoughtful design element that is customizable to showcase client campaigns as they visit for strategy meetings. Key executive offices, Zoom rooms for hybrid meetings and 12 conference rooms of various sizes line the outer rim of a collaborative 60-desk, open-seating workspace. The UpThink lounge, a room dedicated to the team’s collaboration is another standout feature in the space. The mission is to provide employees with a space to move with precision, build relevance through culture and engineer effective strategies to drive its clients’ businesses forward. The UpThink lounge features monitors that illustrate local impact for clients, allowing the Moroch team to collaborate on the most effective creative strategies in real-time.

“We take pride in leveraging our proprietary methods and tools to identify a strong point of view on where we should focus to drive business and resonate with audiences, rather than merely outlining possible options,” Jaquie Hoyos, EVP Media Services, said. “We have transformed the concept of local into something meaningful, authentic and, most importantly, impactful for our clients’ success.”

Today’s vast and nuanced media landscape means that agencies must be dynamic in how they solve problems for their clients. To help paint this picture, Dallas-based artist, Alfredo Pina, designed a piece spanning the 30-foot-wide and 15-foot-high wall within the office’s creative zone. The result: a chameleon, with the Moroch name woven into the design, boldly serving as a metaphor for the team’s adaptability and nimble nature. And while most creative brainstorms take time to put into production, Moroch has built a full production studio off the designated creative zone to eliminate the obstacles that prolong bringing ideas to life. The studio is complete with green screen capabilities, recording booths and editing rooms. While this space will initially be reserved for the Moroch team, the agency plans to open the studio to other creatives to help make local dreams a reality.

Sitting adjacent to the central office is a 100-person conference center named The Tom Moroch Conference Center in honor of the company’s founder, Tom Moroch. Accessible from a separate parking lot and equipped with its own lobby and full kitchen, the space is fully self-contained. Much like the production studio, Moroch hopes to allow the space to be utilized for non-profit, local and industry events to further incorporate the community into Moroch’s culture.

Founded in 1981 with a single client and a big idea, Moroch was built in partnership by Tom Moroch and Pat Kempf to serve clients and become an extension of their business. Today, Moroch serves over 45 brands across a diverse range of industries, including its very first client from 40 years ago, McDonald’s. Though the agency continues to adapt over the years, one thing remains the same, the overarching operating principle to ‘Do the right thing”.

About Moroch

Moroch is an agency that sees the world through a different lens. For over 40 years, Moroch has worked with multi-unit marketers to help them get the most out of their markets. Through proprietary tools, deep data analysis and a boots on the ground mentality, Moroch uncovers the local insights that truly matter to its clients’ bottom line. Seeing the world from the ground up rather than the top-down gives Moroch’s multiunit and franchise clients a clear advantage. They call this UpThinking.

This philosophy has led to successful partnerships with both industry-leading brands like McDonald’s, Midas, Chuck E. Cheese and Planet Fitness plus promising young brands including Hounds Town and 7Brew.