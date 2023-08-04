Monopole Notice for DeSoto

Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 100-foot Monopole Tower (115-ft w/appurtenances) located at 1537 W Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115. Structure coordinates are: (N32-36-24.37/W96-53-53.54). No lighting is anticipated. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1249135. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. The FCC requires interested parties to file requests for Environmental Review online. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website.

