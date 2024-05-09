Mom-Approved Marvels: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Superwoman in Your Life

Facebook

From expertly juggling work calls while making PB&Js to magically finding lost socks and patience simultaneously, moms are the superheroes we don’t deserve. We should celebrate Mom every day, but on this Mother’s Day weekend, let’s toast to the queens of our hearts, the CEOs of our homes, and the only people who can find that missing item right in front of our eyes. Here’s to you, moms, for being our guiding stars, our biggest cheerleaders, and our best friends in this chaotic journey called life!

Expand your gift-giving repertoire this Mother’s Day and get creative in choosing the perfect gift for Mom with our gift guide.

*This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission when you purchase through our link.

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey brings together Irish and American traditions. Keeper’s Heart blends Irish Triple Pot distilled whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey, and American Rye. The liquid pairs the Irish whiskey’s notes of baking spice with the American whiskey’s sweetness and lingering notes of charred oak.

With cocktail-inspired flavors, these luxurious chocolates will excite even the most discerning palates. Each box contains a variety of the following chocolates:

Keeper’s Heart – 54% bittersweet chocolate ganache enrobed in dark chocolate and finished with Keeper’s Heart artwork

– 54% bittersweet chocolate ganache enrobed in dark chocolate and finished with Keeper’s Heart artwork Manhattan – Milk chocolate ganache infused with Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey, orange and a touch of cherry

– Milk chocolate ganache infused with Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey, orange and a touch of cherry Old Fashioned – Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey, Angostura bitters in a bittersweet shell topped with orange zest

– Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey, Angostura bitters in a bittersweet shell topped with orange zest Whiskey – Keeper’s Heart Irish Whiskey infused in a 54% bittersweet shell

– Keeper’s Heart Irish Whiskey infused in a 54% bittersweet shell Champagne – Spanish Brut Cava in a bittersweet ganache rolled in sparkle sugar

– Spanish Brut Cava in a bittersweet ganache rolled in sparkle sugar Espresso Martini – Espresso-infused caramel with a semi-sweet Kahlua chocolate ganache

– Espresso-infused caramel with a semi-sweet Kahlua chocolate ganache Grey Salt Caramel – Chewy vanilla bean caramel enrobed in 54% chocolate, sprinkled with artisan salt

– Chewy vanilla bean caramel enrobed in 54% chocolate, sprinkled with artisan salt Peach Cobbler – Peach ganache layered with cinnamon streusel in a white chocolate shell

If you’re shopping for a Mom who loves spending time outside on the patio, check out the gorgeous Kenmore 2-burner tabletop retro gas grill. We love the retro design and how it enhances the patio, as well as the portability. Transporting is easy with its secure lid. Latches hold the grill lid firmly closed, preventing any movement or accidental opening, plus the side-carrying handles for effortless mobility.

There’s no need to lug a large grill around; with the Kenmore tabletop grill, you can cook at the park, by the pool, or at the lake. Comes with electronic ignition, a warming rack, a propane tank hose, and 14,000 BTUs of cooking power.

Moms rarely splurge on themselves, instead they work hard to look beautiful and put together with less. Every Mom deserves to be spoiled, and the Shark FlexStyle Air is the perfect multi-styling tool to give Mom.

MULTI-STYLING TOOL: Rotate the powerful hair dryer and transform it into a versatile multi-styler

CURL, VOLUMIZE, SMOOTH, & DRY: The versatile stylers attach to the styling wand & hair dryer and give you the power to explore styles for any hair type.

NO HEAT DAMAGE: Giving you fast drying while maintaining low heat, measuring & regulating temperatures 1,000x per second to ensure consistent air temperature. Rather than getting hotter as it runs, Shark minimizes heat exposure & regulates temperatures.

Light Up Her Life With Ilios Lighting Luxury Makeup Mirrors

Ilios Lighting Rechargeable Table Mirror – $139 (Available in 1X, 5X)

The Rechargeable Table Mirror has a long-lasting rechargeable battery that provides up to six hours of power following a single charge without compromising light quality. Engineered with convenience and simplicity, the distortion-free mirror ranges from 100 to 800 lux with simple one-touch adjustable lighting. Standing taller than your average mirror and 20% brighter, you’ll see every detail eliminating makeup mistakes.

Ilios Lighting Compact Mirror – $39

This handy-led compact mirror will light up your life for effortless makeup or skincare touch-ups on the go. Includes 1x & 10x magnified mirrors. 5” area for full-face viewing. Dimmable LED lights that are 2X brighter than traditional compact mirrors. 10-hour battery life.

FYI you can save 10% OFF sitewide sale from April 28 at 12:00 a.m. ET – May 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET (automatic at checkout) on IliosLighting.com

Memories & Photos Make The Best Gifts

My kids like to give me a hard time about my holiday wish list. Whenever they ask what I’d like for my birthday or Mother’s Day, I always answer “memories”. We often travel and take hundreds of photos that never see the light of day other than our phones or social media.

Why not print some of your favorite moment with Mom using Nations Photo Lab? Nations Photo Labs offers the sharpest images for heirloom quality photos turned into memories.

All images are printed on Kodak Professional Endura or Fujicolor Crystal Archive Super Type PDN photo paper, which means your pictures will last over 100 years in a typical home display.

Best quality photos: From color correction, to photo printing paper to, customer service

Over 60 sizes to choose from between all the different photo printing options available

Wirecutter lists them as a top-pick for online photo printing services

PC Mag writes, “Nations Photo Lab produced the best quality prints among photo printing services we tested, and our test order arrived in extremely protective packaging.”

Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter

Sleep is critical to quality of life and a priority for all Moms, yet something that often seems in short supply. Sheets, comforters and pillows are the heroes or villains that play the starring role in a good night’s sleep. Surprise Mom with a weighted comforter from Eli & Elm. I love my weighted comforter and wonder why I waited to so long to try one. Eli & Elm’s comforter has a quilted 300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen fabric for a soft luxurious feeling.

Upgrade Mom’s Drinkware With BruMate Müv 35oz

How many times have you heard Mom complain that her coffee has gotten cold? Or, maybe she just needs a cup that is hers and her alone. With the Müv 35oz, you can give Mom the most feature-packed coffee mug with a handle available. My favorite feature is the 100% leakproof BevLock™ lid. So, if I drop it or the dogs knock it over, there’s nothing spilled and no mess to clean up.