MOD Pizza launches summer menu

MOD Pizza recently launched its summer campaign, “When Every Ingredient Shines,” now through Aug. 10 at all locations. My colleague Chris Waits accompanied me to the MOD Pizza in Mansfield to try three new LTO pizzas on the MOD summer menu. Meaty, Veggie and Posh are each “designed to celebrate creativity and the art of personalization in every bite.”

MOD Pizza Meaty Masterpiece

The Meaty Masterpiece featuring signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef was a definite man-pleaser. Chris is a regular customer at both the Mansfield and Midlothian MOD Pizza locations, and says while he usually only orders one or two toppings on his pizza, the Meaty Masterpiece flavors blended seamlessly together. This might be the perfect pizza to order for your dad on Father’s Day.

Veggie Masterpiece

Signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged parmesan, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, and oregano are featured in the Veggie Masterpiece. I was eager to try this pizza, which comes loaded with so many fresh vegetables. It’s not only extremely pretty and colorful, but the Veggie Masterpiece is just as tasty as it looks. As an added plus, you can feel smug all day after eating so many vegetables in just a few slices.

Posh Masterpiece

This upscale pizza contains chopped garlic, mozzarella, asiago, bacon, roasted garlic, arugula and balsamic fig drizzle. The unusual combination of ingredients blends surprisingly well together, promising a slightly sweet and unique burst of flavor in each bite.

We also shared a delicious, warm-from-the-oven Mega Chocolate Chip pizza for dessert.

Part of the appeal for dining at MOD Pizza is being able to order the exact ingredients you want on your pizza or salad, and then watch the restaurant’s team members put them together. Diners can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight finishing sauces, and eight dressings. Culinary wiz Amy took our orders, helped us decide on desserts and drinks, and expertly constructed our pizzas during our visit to the Mansfield MOD Pizza location.

MOD Pizza Focus on Ingredients

“At MOD, we believe every ingredient has a story—and when each one is made to shine, it enriches the entire experience,” said Jenn Anderson, chief marketing officer at MOD Pizza. “That’s why we start our mornings roasting crisp broccoli and why bold finishing touches—like our balsamic fig drizzle—make all the difference. This campaign celebrates our most flavor-forward creations yet, highlighting the quality, creativity and personalization that define MOD.”

In addition to the new menu offerings, MOD Pizza rolled out catering nationwide earlier this month on May 5 with franchised markets set to follow on June 2. MOD catering offers a selection of simplified bundles, consisting of Signature Pizzas and Salads, including the Maddy Cheese Pizza or Pepperoni Pizza. The bundles are designed for easy sharing with larger groups—perfect for celebrations, office gatherings and community events. For more personalized meals, MOD also offers boxed lunches paired with sides and the flexibility to add favorite items from the regular menu.

“At MOD, we believe that important moments happen over meals,” Anderson adds. “Being a part of our guests’ celebrations is who we are, and catering allows us to bring people together around food that’s made to fit every guest and every occasion.”

Best Buddies Campaign

To round out the campaign, MOD will continue its partnership with Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering friendship and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Throughout the partnership, MOD will offer sponsorship opportunities in select markets to support their local Best Buddies Friendship Walk. Participants at sponsored walks will receive bounce back cards, encouraging friends to come together and share a meal at MOD. This ongoing collaboration reinforces MOD’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive community.