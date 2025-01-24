MOD Pizza Launches “Love, Every Bite” Campaign

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MOD Pizza, with locations in Mansfield and Midlothian, is starting the new year strong with the launch of its “Love, Every Bite” campaign, highlighting the brand’s mission to bring people together over a shared love of pizza. The winter initiative includes multiple activations including a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, where founder Mike Kurtz will match in-store and online donations of up to $25,000 to support One Warm Coat. MOD Pizza guests can choose to add a donation to their order to help support One Warm Coat’s mission of providing free coats to children and adults in need.

Additionally, MOD Pizza is introducing limited-time menu items such as the Mike Kurtz-created Mike’s Favorite Pizza and the Red Velvet No Name Cake. They are also bringing back Kids Eat Free Sundays, available for dine-in with the purchase of any MOD size pizza or salad.

Mike’s Favorite Pizza & One Warm Coat Fundraiser

MOD is adding spice to the menu with Mike’s Favorite Pizza, a bold and crave-worthy limited-time offering that combines MOD’s signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged parmesan, ricotta, spicy chicken sausage and pickled jalapeños with a generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

“Since 2018, MOD Pizza has held a special place in its heart for Mike’s Hot Honey and known how a little bit of heat can make a pizza come to life! As a loyal brand partner for over 7 years, we wanted to celebrate Mike with a special pizza that combines the sweet heat of his signature hot honey with MOD’s customizable pizzas,” said Jenn Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at MOD Pizza. “We’re excited to bring this delicious twist to the menu while also giving our guests the chance to make a meaningful impact in their own communities.”

To launch the campaign, guests can order any pizza they like, and Mike’s Hot Honey will match up to $25,000 to donate to One Warm Coat.

Mike’s Hot Honey

“Mike’s Hot Honey has been a fan favorite finishing drizzle, so we’re thrilled to kick things up a notch with the introduction of my Favorite Pizza,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “It’s even more meaningful knowing that a donation will be given back to One Warm Coat. Together, we’re supporting our community not just through our pizza, but by helping provide coats to those in need.”

Is it truly a meal without something sweet afterwards? In addition to its new pizza, MOD is adding a rich and indulgent addition to its dessert lineup: the Red Velvet No Name Cake. The beloved Mega Cookie, filled with gooey milk and dark chocolate chunks, will also now be a permanent fixture on the menu, ready to be shared by guests of all ages!

The “Love, Every Bite” campaign runs through February 23. For more details on the campaign or to find your nearest MOD Pizza location, visit modpizza.com or connect with MOD on social media via Facebook, X, or Instagram.

Love, Every Bite at MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand where all pizzas are welcome. A pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category since 2008, MOD promotes individual style through streamlined ordering and compelling value. The brand serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, made on demand. Create your own pizza or salad with a combination of delicious sauces, crusts, and over 40 toppings—all for one price.

Whether you’re a pineapple adventurer, a vegan explorer, or a pepperoni perfectionist, there’s room for everyone’s taste at our table. Owned by Elite Restaurant Group, MOD is one of the largest fast casual pizza concepts in North America. With over 469 restaurants system-wide across 28 states and Canada, MOD Pizza offers a welcoming, inclusive environment where both guests and the MOD Squad can connect, grow and be themselves.

We proudly partner with our communities by supporting local groups and causes like the Love, Every Bite campaign. We believe in the power of pizza to bring people together and make the world a little better, one slice at a time. For more information, please visit modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, X, or Instagram.

One Warm Coat

National nonprofit One Warm Coat provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. For 32 years, One Warm Coat has been providing coats to people in need across all 50 states through an extensive network of 1,500 local nonprofit organizations. To date, more than 50,000 individuals and organizations have held coat drives in communities across the country, collecting over 8 million coats. In addition, One Warm Coat’s focus on fashion circularity and reducing textile waste is keeping millions of pounds of textiles out of landfills each year.

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, the brand was born from a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home. It became a word-of-mouth sensation, sparking the creation of a new category of honey. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Mike’s Hot Honey can now be found on restaurant menus and retail shelves across the US.