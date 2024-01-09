MLK National Day Of Service In Midlothian on January 13, 2024

52 shares Facebook

At the Midlothian City Council meeting, Pastor Mac shared several local events being held to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

From the Midlo MLK Facebook Page: “We are excited to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all weekend long this year! There will be opportunities for education, service, worship, and fellowship.”

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9:00 am

MLK Day National Day of Service

One Church Address:

6060 FM 1387

Midlothian, TX 76065

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. During the last quarter-century, the MLK Day of Service has grown, and its impact increased as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.

Come to One Church on Saturday morning, January 13, to receive a service assignment or learn about ongoing service opportunities in the community.

Other MLK Events in Midlothian

One Church will offer a free showing of the movie Selma, which chronicles of the late civil rights leader’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965.

Day of Remembrance Sun Jan.14 6pm @ FBC Midlo

The event follows the theme, “Breaking Down Walls to Build Bridges,” in honor of Dr. King’s lifelong work to bring communities together.

Unity March Mon Jan.15 10am @ Midlo Sports Complex