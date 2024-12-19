MiYa Serves Authentic Chinese Food in Festive Surroundings

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MiYa Chinese recently opened in Casa Linda Plaza, promising to bring an authentic and elevated Chinese dining experience to East Dallas. Co-founders David Romano and Jia Huang, with Chef Wei Luo, more than lived up to that promise at a recent VIP opening party. A team of colorfully clad servers brought out course after course of delicious dishes. Guests were also treated to a stunning, authentic Chinese Lion Dance while they dined.

Huang’s roots in China brings to the table a variety of recipes that were passed down through her family, helping MiYa balance authentic Chinese flavors with popular American favorite. MiYa’s extensive menu offers handmade dumplings and noodles, dim sum, Crispy Duck, and Orange Chicken. The artistically designed restaurant also features an array of specialty craft cocktails. Chef Wei Luo was formally trained at a culinary school in China, and has over 15 years of experience in traditional Chinese kitchens.

“We are so excited to now be open to the Dallas community and to share authentic Chinese cuisine with the neighborhood,” said Huang. “Our goal is to create a space where guests can enjoy high-quality, freshly prepared dishes in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait to share our culinary vision with everyone who walks through our doors.”

MiYa Chinese Menu

Chris Waits and I tried so many dishes at the VIP event it’s hard to remember all of them, but standouts (for me) were the perfectly seasoned Orange Chicken ($24 at lunch, $18 at dinner) and the Singapore Rice Noodles with chicken ($17). These thin rice noodles were combined with chicken, egg, cabbage, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrot, and scallions for a satisfying dish that I would happily order again. Chris liked the crispy and savory Mongolian Beef ($15 at lunch, $19 at dinner) with Flank steak, scallion, onion, garlic, red chili, and spicy brown sauce.

A delightful couple who live in the neighborhood sat next to us at the opening party, and said they’d been eager for MiYa to open in Casa Linda Plaza. Their favorite item was the Crispy Duck Breast served with scallion, cucumber, and Chinese pancake ($28). We also tried Pan fried Wagyu Beef Potstickers ($13), Chinese Eggplant in garlic sauce ($15), Steamed Pork Dumplings ($14) and Steamed Vegetable Dumplings ($12).

Holiday Schedule

MiYa Chinese restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve during regular hours, and on Christmas Day from 1-8 p.m. The restaurant’s interior is lavishly decorated in red and gold furnishings that immediately puts guests in a holiday mood.

Located at 9540 Garland Road, #383 in the Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, MiYa Chinese serves traditional Chinese dishes paired with an elevated and modern dining atmosphere. Created by industry veteran David Romano and Jia Huang, MiYa stays close to its roots and lets time-honored recipes shine. Inspired by her childhood growing up in her family’s restaurant in China, Huang has curated a menu that perfectly balances authentic Chinese flavors with popular American favorites. For additional information on MiYa, please visit miyachinese.com.