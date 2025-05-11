Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Thriving in Mansfield

Facebook

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Mansfield is a boon for aficionadas of authentic Italian food and thin-crust pizza lovers in the Best Southwest area. It all started when Master Pizza Chef Renato Viola, a southern Italian native, won Best Pizza in the World at a Monte Carlo competition. The award led to Chef Renato receiving an O-1 Visa designation for his “extraordinary artistic ability and achievements.” When he opened his first pizzeria in Miami in 2014, Chef Renato used Mister O1 as the company’s name.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza now has 29 locations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The popular pizzeria has four North Texas locations: Dallas (Oak Lawn), Grapevine, Mansfield, with Fort Worth Alliance Airport expected to open in June. The Miami pizzeria made Michelin’s Recommended Restaurants list in 2022, and PMQ Pizza Magazine has recognized Mister O1 as the most popular independent pizzeria in America.

Mister O1 in Mansfield

My colleague Chris Waits and I visited the Mansfield location for a lunch tasting last week. It was pouring down rain outside, but the cozy brick and wood-lined pizzeria, enticing smells, and friendly managers offered a warm welcome once we were inside Mister O1. Following the suggestions of GM James Svinning and Texas Marketing Coordinator Chris Brooke, we started with a Burrata e crudo (tomato slices, fresh burrata cheese, and thinly sliced Prosciutto de Parma ($19.99).

The Burrata was served with a bottle of Mister O1 Truffle Oil (available for purchase as a gift for $17.99), and accompanied by fragrant slices of warm Rosemary Focaccia bread. They also offer a Spicy Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($15.99 a bottle) and several other varieties. Friendly Warning: the spicy olive oil is not for wimps.

Mister O1 Extensive Menu

The Mister O1 team helped guide us through their extensive pizza menu, which included several celebrity pizzas. When Caleb Martin was drafted by the Mavs earlier this year (part of the notorious trade that sent Luca to LA), Mister O1 pizzerias in Texas were able to spotlight The Caleb, a specialty pizza he helped concoct with Chef Renato.

The Caleb was a big hit in Miami, where Martin played for the Miami Heat in 2021-24, so it was a must try for lunch. Available now until June 29 at all Mister O1 Texas locations, the Caleb features spicy salami calabrese, Italian sausage, ranch dressing, honey, basil and spicy black truffle seasoning.

Award Winning Star Luca Pizza

The original star-shaped Star Luca Pizza that won Chef Renato his Best Pizza title, was another must-try. It’s easy to see why the judges were wowed by this creative pizza. It’s filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, Italian tomato sauce, spicy salami calabrese, and basil, while the star pouches are filled with warm cheese for an extra burst of flavor ($19.99).

We also sampled two vegetarian pizzas: the Star Michele ($19.99) was especially flavorful, filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, Italian tomato sauce, and topped with spinach, Zucchini, and fresh roasted pepper puree. The Star Laina ($19;.99) was extra cheesy, with extra ricotta, mozzarella, Italian parmesan, oregano, and fresh garlic.

We shared a special dessert, a decadently delicious Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate and Banana Calzone. Chris even took home a jar of the sauce.

Artisanal Thin Crust Italian Pizzas

All Mister O1 pizzas are artisanal, thin-crust pizzas made “the Italian way,” using a light, naturally fermented dough that’s allowed to rise from 72-96 hours. Pizzas are served in large 13” and small 8” sizes. They also serve a selection of freshly made salads, with an option of creating your own salad from a variety of veggies, proteins, cheeses, and dressings.

Mister O1’s Pizza School

On June 27, Mister O1’s Pizza School at the Turtle Creek/Oak Lawn location offers “wanna-be” pizzaiolos the opportunity to “roll up their sleeves and dive into a truly hands-on culinary adventure” under the guidance of Chef Alvin. For $195 a person or $350 a pair, guests receive food and beverages, a chef’s hat, apron, and a certificate of accomplishment signed by Mister O1 Founder. Hours are 6-8:15 p.m. June 27 at Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, 3838 Oak Lawn in Dallas.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza near us is located at 1520 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield, phone 817-779-8010. Prices range from $10-$20 for Chef Renato’s lovingly crafted, authentic Italian dishes. They also serve Italian wines and beer along with other beverages.