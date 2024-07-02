Missing Glenn Heights Man Found Deceased In Pond

Facebook

Glenn Heights, TX – On July 2, 2024, the Glenn Heights Police Department responded to the report of a body found in a pond in the 1600 block of Waters Edge Drive.

The deceased was a local resident reported missing by family members the day prior. According to friends and family, Vic Allen, was last seen walking in Glenn Heights.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the deceased. The cause of death is still pending at this time but there is no immediate threat to the public and there were no obvious signs of foul play.

As this is an active investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that might be related to this incident is asked to contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.