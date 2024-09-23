Military Makeover with Montel® Honors Sgt. Kevin Jones in Duncanville

Facebook

Military Makeover with Montel® and Official Nonprofit Partner Purple Heart Homes will honor Sgt. Kevin Jones in Duncanville as their 40th family and season. Through collaborative efforts with several of the show’s esteemed partners, this initiative is a token of gratitude for the U. S. Marine officer’s contributions to the military community and beyond. Sgt. Jones’ story epitomizes the spirit and mission of Military Makeover and the show’s commitment to those who have bravely served our country. The show airs on Lifetime TV and on militarymakeover.tv.com.

The City of Duncanville named the Jones family’s street as “Military Makeover Avenue” on Sept. 18, in addition to its current name. The Final Home Reveal will take place on September 29 at the Jones home, when the family is brought back to see their beautiful newly renovated home.

Military Makeover Veteran Sgt. Kevin Jones

Kevin Jones, born in Lawton, OK, has a deep-rooted passion for military service, instilled by his family members. Enlisting in the Marines in 1988, Jones embarked on a journey of commitment and selflessness. He served with distinction throughout his military career, holding crucial roles in Administration and Payroll and achieving the rank of E5 Sergeant. The officer dedicated 12 years to the Marines, serving his country with the utmost honor and respect. His deployments, including tours in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield, show his dedication to duty. Sgt. Jones’ deployment to Kuwait brought him face-to-face with the stark realities of combat. The moment the Iraqi soldiers surrendered with white flags remains etched in his memory. His exemplary service earned him prestigious accolades, including the Combat Action Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Sgt. Jones Injuries

Sgt. Jones suffered several injuries during his service, including a right ankle condition, a twisted right foot, and PTSD. The effects of his injuries still linger today. After his honorable discharge, Sgt. Jones dedicated himself to a new mission: supporting his fellow veterans. He has become a vital advocate for veterans, helping them navigate the often-complex process of accessing essential benefits through his role with the VA. His deep understanding of the challenges veterans face has driven him to make a significant impact, ensuring that his comrades receive the support they deserve. Jones is an accomplished author who’s published two books. Kevin and his wife, Francesa Jones, have been married for 27 years, and are the proud parents of daughter Kelsey Jones. Their shared interests include travel, fitness, and enjoying a diverse range of music genres.

“This is a significant milestone for Military Makeover to have touched the homes and lives of 40 veterans,” said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. “The show embodies BrandStar’s mission to create a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”

Celebration at Armstrong Park Sept. 29

The community is invited to attend the special city-wide celebration of the completion of the home renovation at Armstrong Park, 100 Collins Road in Duncanville Sept. 29 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Legendary Talk Show Host Montel Williams and his Co-Host Television Personality Art Edmonds, along with HGTV Design Star Winner and Celebrated Designer Jennifer Bertrand, will attend the event. DJ UndaGround will provide music, followed by a Military Color Guard at 1:15 p.m. and the National Anthem at 1:20 p.m. The Emerald City Band will perform at 4 p.m., after the home makeover reveal.

Crown Royal with partner Packages From Home will turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes around the world. Each guest of the Sept. 29 event will be asked to stuff a bag for a Military Veteran upon arrival.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

Amusement Rides at Armstrong Park include a Mechanical Bull, Bounce House, and Super Slide. A Variety of Specialty Food Trucks will be on hand. DIRECTV is providing Carnival Games, and Jersey Mike’s offers Give-a-Ways. The Military Makeover Limited Edition Prize Raffle features a Military Makeover Nike Backpack and other items, including a Military Makeover Charcuterie Board and Military Makeover Limited Edition 40th Series Baseball Hat.

The Veteran Family Reveal will take place at the Jones family’s home at 3 p.m. Celebrate the Return of our Military Veteran Family to their renovated home in Duncanville. Star Transportation (official transportation partner) will take guests to and from Armstrong Park to the veteran’s home for the home reveal. After the reveal, the celebration event continues from 4-6 p.m. with party band Emerald City onstage.

Military Makeover with Montel

The television series is hosted by Montel Williams and is dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.