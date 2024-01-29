Mild Weather This Week, Cooler &; Wet This Weekend: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Monday, January 29, 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A calm, mild week will lead to a wet and cool weekend – a nice reprieve from the wild weather of the last couple of weeks that will end with a reminder that it’s still winter.

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70° with overnight lows in the low 40’s. Winds will be modest out of the west.

Tomorrow evening/night a weak front arrives and will cool us down a bit Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 60’s, though winds will return to the southeast by the end of the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40’s. We’re back in the upper 60’s Thursday with breezy south winds, and Friday will be another mild, breezy day with highs in the mid 60’s.

Our next storm system will approach us from the west and could bring some showers to our area as early as Friday evening. Rain will be more widespread Saturday with highs around 60°. The cool air arrives Saturday night as lows dip to around 40°, and Sunday looks like a cool day with highs in the low 50’s and a few scattered showers.