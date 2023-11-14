Mild Weather Continues: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Facebook

Mild weather conditions continue as we get closer to Thanksgiving Week – but signs of a cool-down are ahead!

Today we top out around 70° with just a few spotty showers this morning that will quickly clear out and leave us with sunshine this afternoon. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s continue through Friday. Winds will be light until Friday when it looks like they will become more breezy.

Saturday looks just a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60’s, and then our next chance of rain (along with more clouds) arrives Sunday into Monday. There’s still some uncertainty about the timing of this storm system, so I have us at 30% each day. We’ll refine that as we get closer. For now, be prepared for a couple of rainy days and what could be a cooler forecast for Thanksgiving Week.