Mild Weather Bookends a Quick Cool Down: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

February-like weather will only makes a quick appearance in this forecast, as it is bookended by mild conditions.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60’s and breezy south winds. Lows tonight will be around 50°. Tomorrow afternoon we’ll warm up to around 70° with light south winds, and overnight lows dip to the mid-50’s.

Friday a cold front arrives later in the day, but not before we reach the low 70’s ahead of it. A few showers will be possible that day, especially from Hillsboro and Corsicana on south. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Cooler air filters in late, bringing overnight lows into the mid 30’s. Saturday we will stay in the upper 40’s with gusty north winds, and then Saturday night we will drop to around 30° for a light freeze. Sunday we start warming up again as winds switch back to the south and highs reach the upper 50’s.

By Monday we’re back in the upper 60’s, and Tuesday we’ll be in the low 70’s. Looking long-term, models suggest we might have one more cold front before the end of the month, but it’s still several days away. If you ask me, my gut says we’re done with the wintry weather for the season – but, we all know that can change, so stay tuned!