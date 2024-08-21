Midlothian’s 2024 National Night Out Kicks Off On September 14

Facebook

Midlothian Police Department will kick off the 2024 National Night Out (NNO) campaign at an organizational event on Saturday, September 14, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park., 3601 S. 14TH Street. At the kick-off event, members of the community will learn how to organize a National Night Out event in their neighborhoods, which will take place across the country on the evening of Tuesday, October 1.

The kick-off event offers activities for the entire family, including visits with first responders, bounce houses, emergency vehicles, emergency preparedness information, and free refreshments. Additionally, kids can sign up for this year’s poster contest.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. For 41 years, National Night Out has been enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community. Ranked 45 among the 50 safest cities in Texas, Midlothian has participated in NNO for many years One way that safe communities are built is by encouraging neighbors to get to know each other and NNO offers this opportunity.

Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, visits from emergency personnel, and much more. Cities compete to see who can have the most people participate in their event. Midlothian always has one of the best NNOs, not only in Texas, but in the country for cities with a population between 15,00 to 50,000 population.

Midlothian’s NNO is made possible this year by many generous sponsors, including Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

For more information about the kick-off event, National Night Out, and the annual poster contest, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/182/National-Night-Out.