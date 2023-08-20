Midlothian Water Restrictions- Asks Public to Limit Irrigation to Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Midlothian water restrictions graphic
As the heat continues and our area has gone 34 days without measurable rain, cities across DFW are enacting water conservation efforts and restrictions. According to the US National Weather Service this summer is the 4th driest summer on record.
With continued high temperatures this summer, water usage has also increased. While water supply is not the issue at this time, the demand for water in the morning hours has hampered the City’s ability to efficiently provide water to customers during this peak time period. For this reason, the City is asking the public to further limit irrigation hours.
Currently, City Ordinance No. 2019-22 mandates that except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses, no person shall irrigate or water any landscaping or lawn on premises owned, leased, or managed by that person between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 1 through September 30. Because of the current high demand during the morning hours, the City is asking that citizens refrain from irrigating after 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. In other words, use irrigation systems only between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
It is hoped that if citizens can further limit irrigation voluntarily through the end of September that mandatory measures can be avoided.
For further information and a link to the Water Restrictions Ordinance, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1406
Previous articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS REGARDING THE PROPOSED 2023 -2024 FISCAL YEAR ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.