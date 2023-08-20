Midlothian Water Restrictions- Asks Public to Limit Irrigation to Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m

As the heat continues and our area has gone 34 days without measurable rain, cities across DFW are enacting water conservation efforts and restrictions. According to the US National Weather Service this summer is the 4th driest summer on record.
With continued high temperatures this summer, water usage has also increased. While water supply is not the issue at this time, the demand for water in the morning hours has hampered the City’s ability to efficiently provide water to customers during this peak time period. For this reason, the City is asking the public to further limit irrigation hours.
Currently, City Ordinance No. 2019-22 mandates that except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses, no person shall irrigate or water any landscaping or lawn on premises owned, leased, or managed by that person between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 1 through September 30. Because of the current high demand during the morning hours, the City is asking that citizens refrain from irrigating after 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. In other words, use irrigation systems only between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
It is hoped that if citizens can further limit irrigation voluntarily through the end of September that mandatory measures can be avoided.