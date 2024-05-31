Midlothian Water Conservation Requirements Go Into Effect June 1-September 30

Annual City of Midlothian water conservation requirements will take effect on June 1. They require residents and businesses to refrain from irrigating their lawns or landscaping between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses. These water conservation measures will continue through September 30 as mandated by City Ordinance No. 2024-15 adopted in 2024. Restrictions apply to all properties owned, leased, or managed by an individual within Midlothian city limits; however, there are some exceptions, and water users may apply for variances. This information can be found in the ordinance at www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/859/Water-Conservation-Ordinance-and-Plan.

Water conservation not only helps extend water supplies during the hot summer months, but it is also critical to meet future water needs as the population grows and the demand increases. To help residents make the most of their water usage, the City provides several resources and links on the website under Water Conservation.  A simple irrigation calculator can also be found on the city’s website. Another excellent source for weekly watering advice tailored to the North Texas region is www.WaterIsAwesome.com. Finally, City of Midlothian utility customers may sign up for the WaterSmart application, which allows them to view their daily and hourly water usage online and get leak alerts. They may use the 8-digit account number on their water bill to register at www.Midlothian.WaterSmart.com

