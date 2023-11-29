Midlothian Police Department Charges Two Men With Aggravated Robbery For Armed Robbery of Texas Best Smokehouse & BBQ

Facebook

Aggravated Robbery (First Degree Felony)

On May 14, 2023, at 8:49 PM patrol officers from the Midlothian Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Texas Best Smokehouse & BBQ. 2220 Plainview Road in Midlothian. Employees at the location told officers that two males with handguns entered the store and demanded money from the cash registers. The subjects were wearing hoodies and masks to conceal their identities. After taking the money, both subjects left on foot towards Walnut Grove Road. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the subjects at that time.

Midlothian Police Investigators have worked diligently on this case since the crime was committed. On November 20, 2023, we obtained arrest warrants for Matthew Lee Harvey (White male – 37 years old) of Carrolton and Timothy Lloyd Poole II (White male – 21 years old) of Dallas for their involvement in this crime.

Both subjects are currently in the Denton County Jail for multiple crimes committed in other jurisdictions. Charges of Aggravated Robbery – First Degree Felony for the Midlothian incident have been added to the other crimes. Bond on the Aggravated Robbery has been set at $100,000 for each subject.

Source: Midlothian Police Department