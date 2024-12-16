Midlothian Police Crack Multi-City Pharmacy Burglary Ring, Arrest Two Suspects and Identify Five More

Midlothian Police Department Media Release: On July 8, 2024, and again on September 21, 2024, patrol officers from the Midlothian Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at All Care Pharmacy located at 1441 South Midlothian Parkway. Upon arrival, they found that unknown suspects had broken the window and entered the building. Once inside, the suspects took controlled substances from the location. On September 25, 2024, and September 26, 2024, Ropheka Pharmacy (340 Hawkins Run) and Midlothian Pharmacy (2021 South 14th Street) were burglarized similarly.

Investigators determined that comparable pharmacy burglaries had occurred around the same dates in other cities. Working with those other agencies, officers arrested Demetrius Wines for his involvement in the burglaries. After interviewing Mr. Wines, a partner agency identified and arrested a second suspect, Alfred Echols. Midlothian Police Officers were able to identify five additional suspects, but only by their nicknames. Investigators accurately identified the additional suspects using social media, cell phone and cell tower records, FLOCK cameras, and facial recognition software.

Warrants have been issued for the following individuals for their involvement in the pharmacy burglaries: