Midlothian Ordinances 2024-01, 2024-02, 2024-03, 2024-04, 2024-05

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ORDINANCE 2024-01

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 1 titled “General provisions” by amending Article 1.03 titled “Boards, Commissions and Committees” by repealing Division 8 titled “keep Midlothian Beautiful Advisory Board” in its entirety, and reserving Division 8, Sections 1.03.251 through 1.03.280, for future use; providing a repealing clause; providing a severability clause; and providing for an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-02

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the development and use of 0.78± acres in the J.B. Garvin Survey, Abstract 402, described and depicted in Exhibit “A”, by changing the zoning from Planned Development No. 14 (PD-14) district to Urban Village Planned Development District No. 172 (UVPD- 172) for nursing care and adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-03

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a solar farm for 678± acres out of the John Chamblee Survey, Abstract No. 192 and the S. D. Sutton Survey, Abstract No. 1015, described and depicted in Exhibit “A” hereto, presently zoned Single-Family One (SF-1) District; adopting development conditions; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain conditions.

ORDINANCE 2024-04

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending the development and use regulations of Planned Development District No. 106 (pd-106) as set forth in Ordinance No. 2022-42 and amended by Ordinance No. 2022-63 by amending Exhibit “A” “Site Plan” and Exhibit “B” “Elevations”; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-05

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, relating to the use and development of 71.737± acres in the J. Sharkey Survey, Abstract No. 1065, J.T. Rawls Survey, Abstract No. 933 and the W.P. Kerr Survey, Abstract No. 609, by changing the zoning from Planned Development District No. 94 (PD-94) and Light Industrial (LI) District to Planned Development District No. 171 (PD-171) for Community Retail (CR) uses; adopting development regulations including a conceptual site plan, sign elevations, outdoor display and storage plan, landscape plan, and elevation/façade plan; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.