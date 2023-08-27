Midlothian ISD Names Dr. David Belding As Lone Finalist for Superintendent

Facebook

The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Dr. David Belding as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools and the district’s next leader.

“Through the process of selecting a new superintendent, the board has remained committed to finding a leader who aligns with our vision, mission and priorities outlined in our Balanced Scorecard,” said MISD Board President Tami Tobey. “Dr. Belding brings a plethora of experience that aligns with the feedback we have received from our community and staff.”

A Texas public school educator with 36 years of experience, Dr. Belding is the current superintendent in Aubrey ISD. He has been in education at the classroom, campus and district levels. He began his career as a high school and middle school band director in Fort Worth ISD, serving similar positions in Weatherford and Azle ISD’s. Dr. Belding was a middle school assistant principal, an elementary principal, a high school principal and director of assessment and organizational development in Weatherford ISD before he was named superintendent at Millsap ISD in 2012.

During his seven-year Aubrey ISD Superintendent tenure, Dr. Belding has overseen the passage of two bond programs totaling $436.9 million and a Tax Ratification Election (TRE). He led district efforts to attain higher student achievement, improve instructional technology, and execute a balanced budget while growing fund balance and saving taxpayers millions of dollars through early bond debt payments.

In 2020, Dr. Belding was nominated as a Region 11 Superintendent of the Year candidate, and in 2019 was recognized as a TASA Inspiring Leader in its “Insights” magazine and was awarded the Texas State FFA Honorary Lone Star Degree.

“The Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Dr. Belding to the MISD family,” said Tobey.

Dr. Belding received a bachelor’s in music education from Texas Christian University and a master’s and doctorate of education from Tarleton State University. He also holds a Texas Superintendent Certification.

“My wife Angela and I are excited to join the Midlothian ISD family,” said Dr. David Belding. “MISD is known across the state for achieving excellence, and it was going to take a place that is as special as Midlothian to get me to consider possibly serving another community. I look forward to supporting the children and families of MISD, working alongside a strong team of teachers, staff, campus and district leaders.”

He and his wife, Angela, who serves as program coordinator for Brazos River Regional Program for the Deaf, have three grown children: Jacob, a connections and outreach minister at First Baptist Azle and daughter-in-law Samantha; Mark, a band director Santo ISD and Allison works in retail. Dr. Belding and Angela have three grandchildren.

The process to select the next superintendent of schools began in June and included input from students, teachers, staff, parents, and community members about the desired characteristics of a new superintendent. Input was gathered through an online community survey and in-person focus groups. Interim Superintendent Dr. Karen Rue will continue to lead MISD through the 21-day waiting period required by Texas law that begins when a superintendent is announced as the lone finalist. The MISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the final selection of Dr. David Belding as Superintendent at its September 18 board meeting.

Source: Midlothian ISD