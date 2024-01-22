Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor hosts Class of 2023 Banquet

On Saturday evening, the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor welcomed the Class of
2023 to the Hall of Honor. It was an evening filled with celebration, reunions, memories,
tears, and laughter. We were honored to share the inductees’ stories and celebrate their
remarkable achievements to the Midlothian ISD and our community.
“It was heartwarming to see family, friends, and members of the community come
together to honor and recognize the accomplishments of this incredible class,” said Hall
of Honor Chairman Matt McKay.
Members of the Class of 2023 Include:
- Ray Hydes – MISD Coach / Educator
- Andrea Norton Rodgers – Athlete – 1989 MHS Graduate
- Shana Rash Vaughan – Athlete 2003 MHS Graduate
- Clif White – MISD Coach / Educator
- Lee Wiginton – MISD Coach / Educator
- 1958, 1959, 1960 MHS Boys Basketball Teams
- 2003 MHS Girls Golf Team
- 2006 MHS Softball Team
The Hall of Honor induction banquet was a beautiful way to celebrate the achievements
of the inductees but also a reminder of the values that make the Midlothian community
great. The inductees’ stories serve as an inspiration to future generations to strive for
excellence and make a positive impact on their community.
It was a night to remember, and we look forward to welcoming future inductees to this
prestigious group who have made a significant impact in the Midlothian community.
The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor was established in 2014 to celebrate those
individuals, teams and supporters who have distinguished themselves through
excellence in athletics, and to inspire interest and enthusiasm for athletics at Midlothian
ISD.
For more information about the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor and the Class of
2023, please contact Kathryne Buckley.