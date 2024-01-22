Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor hosts Class of 2023 Banquet

Facebook

On Saturday evening, the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor welcomed the Class of

2023 to the Hall of Honor. It was an evening filled with celebration, reunions, memories,

tears, and laughter. We were honored to share the inductees’ stories and celebrate their

remarkable achievements to the Midlothian ISD and our community.

“It was heartwarming to see family, friends, and members of the community come

together to honor and recognize the accomplishments of this incredible class,” said Hall

of Honor Chairman Matt McKay.

Members of the Class of 2023 Include:

Ray Hydes – MISD Coach / Educator

Andrea Norton Rodgers – Athlete – 1989 MHS Graduate

Shana Rash Vaughan – Athlete 2003 MHS Graduate

Clif White – MISD Coach / Educator

Lee Wiginton – MISD Coach / Educator

1958, 1959, 1960 MHS Boys Basketball Teams

2003 MHS Girls Golf Team

2006 MHS Softball Team

The Hall of Honor induction banquet was a beautiful way to celebrate the achievements

of the inductees but also a reminder of the values that make the Midlothian community

great. The inductees’ stories serve as an inspiration to future generations to strive for

excellence and make a positive impact on their community.

It was a night to remember, and we look forward to welcoming future inductees to this

prestigious group who have made a significant impact in the Midlothian community.

The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor was established in 2014 to celebrate those

individuals, teams and supporters who have distinguished themselves through

excellence in athletics, and to inspire interest and enthusiasm for athletics at Midlothian

ISD.

For more information about the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor and the Class of

2023, please contact Kathryne Buckley.