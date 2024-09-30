Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Celebrates Success of the 2nd Annual 5K + Fun Run

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Midlothian, TX – September 28, 2024 – The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor is excited to announce the successful completion of the 2nd Annual Midlothian ISD 5K + Fun Run, held on September 28, 2024, at the Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

This year’s event continued to bring the community together for a day filled with fitness, fun, and celebration.

Runners and walkers of all ages enjoyed the scenic course, and the competitive spirit was

electric. The overall champions of this year’s race were Colbi Petty of Waxahachie, Texas, who claimed the title of Female Overall Champion, and Victor Vargas of Venus, Texas, who took home the title of Male Overall Champion.

In the Masters category, Jorjanna Toon of Midlothian, Texas, emerged as the Female Master Winner, while Paul Box of Waxahachie, Texas, was named Male Master Champion.

“We are incredibly proud of our community’s participation and the spirit of friendly competition that was evident throughout the day,” said Matt McKay, Hall of Honor Board Chairman. “Events like this not only promote health and wellness but also strengthen our bonds as a community.”

Jim Norris, Hall of Honor Class of 2021 Inductee, remarked, “The 5K + Fun Run is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of our community’s spirit and dedication to health and teamwork. Events like this inspire our youth and remind us all of the importance of supporting one another.”

Proceeds from the 5K + Fun Run will benefit the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor

Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating student-athletes from Midlothian High School and Midlothian Heritage High School.

A special thank you to our Community Partners: J.D. Shields and his team at Baylor Scott &

White Medical Center of Waxahachie, our Diamond Level and Race Medical Partner; and Silver Level Partners: Duke and Dawn Burge with Computer Solutions, Inc.; Kimberly and Aaron Gabrysch with Kimmy G’s; Matt McKay with the Law Offices of Matthew C. McKay; Todd York and Greg Goerig with Midlothian ISD Athletics; Robert and Kim Sisco with Rally Sportswear & Marketplace; and Brandon Reichenau and Clark Wickliffe with Remax Frontier Real Estate.

Thank you to all participants, volunteers, and community partners who made this event

possible. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year for the 3rd Annual Midlothian ISD 5K + Fun Run!

For more information about Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor and upcoming events, please visit www.midlothianhoh.com.