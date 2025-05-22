Midlothian HS Musical Wins Top Honor at Broadway Dallas HSMTA

Facebook

Midlothian High School musical production of Newsies won the prestigious Outstanding Musical award at the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) May 20. High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials packed the Music Hall at Fair Park as winners and scholarship recipients were announced. The 14th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) presented by New York Life ceremony was hosted by Dallas native and Broadway veteran Liz Mikel.

Midlothian High School musical production “Newsies”

The event featured performances, award presentations including $65,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners. The 2025 Outstanding Musical Award went to Midlothian High School’s production of Newsies. The awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Braedon Carlton (Cleburne High School) and for the third consecutive year Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Tyler Legacy High School). A list of all 2025 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA.

The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

“Yet another wonderful year celebrating the undeniable talent of students across North Texas, and we are beyond proud of all the 2025 nominees and winners,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “It’s our favorite night of the year and truly thrilling to see all their talent shine on our Music Hall stage.”

Broadway Dallas HSMTA

A total of 78 productions from 74 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards were presented in 15 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awarded $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

Outstanding Direction awards were presented to Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof, and Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family. Midlothian HS production of Newsies also won Outstanding Choreography. Outstanding Music Direction went to Tyler Legacy HS for Big Fish, and Outstanding Orchestra to Flower Mound HS for Hello Dolly. Outstanding Scenic Design was won by Lone Star HS for Bright Star, and Outstanding Lighting Design by Guyer HS Fiddler on the Roof.

Outstanding Costume Design went to Frisco Memorial High School for Matilda, and Outstanding Sound Design to Wakeland HS for Pippin. Outstanding Stage Management saw two schools tie for the award: Marcus High School- Anastasia, and Plano Senior High School- Shrek the Musical. Outstanding Technical Crew was awarded to Rowlett High School for The Wizard of Oz.

Outstanding Ensemble was also a tie, with awards presented to Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof, and Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family.

Outstanding Lead Performers were Braeden Carlton Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition; and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish. Outstanding Supporting Performers: Hunter Smouse- Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!; and Quinn Page- Woodrow Wilson High School- The Addams Family: School Edition. Outstanding Featured Performers: Riley Day- JJ Pearce High School- Once Upon A One More Time: High School Version; and Violet Bozik- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition.

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the nonprofit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year -round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.