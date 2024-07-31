Midlothian Has Exciting Concert Line-Up For Autumn Beats Concert Series

Facebook

Emerald City Band headlined the last of three, free Summer Beats concerts held at Midlothian Community Park last Saturday. Thanks to support from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and local businesses, Summer Beats has brought in acts that are popular on the DFW concert circuit, as well as rising local talent, putting the city on the map as a destination for family-friendly music events. Over the course of the series, concerts were sponsored by Centennial Contracting and Roofing and Fidelis Senior Home Care.

As Midlothian Parks & Rec winds down its summer programming of concerts and free movies in the park, it is gearing up for the Autumn Beats Concert series, which kicks off Saturday, September 7, with “Escape,” a Journey cover band. Two more concerts will follow on October 5, “Animals,” a Maroon 5 tribute band and November 2, Bradley Banning, a Texas-born country singer-songwriter. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Concertgoers should bring chairs and blankets for seating on the amphitheater great lawn. Food for purchase is available and outside food and beverages are allowed.

For information about the concerts and all special events, visit https://mildothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.