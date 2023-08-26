Midlothian Economic Development Invites Community to Informational Session

Facebook

Midlothian residents are invited to learn about local economic development programs and how these efforts benefit them at an informational session set for Thursday September 7, at 6 p.m. at the offices of Midlothian Economic Development (MED), 310 N. 9th Street, Midlothian, TX. Those attending the meeting will be introduced to the basics of local economic development, discuss how incentive agreements attract businesses, and be able to ask questions.

The focus of MED is to promote existing business expansion and retention, and attract new business development. As a Texas Type A corporation, MED is charged with the administration of sales tax to fund economic development projects. An appointed board directs and coordinates the broad-based expansion of the business and commercial tax base of the City of Midlothian, as well as promotes job growth and quality development in Midlothian.

Reserve a space soon by calling (972) 723-3800, or emailing info@midlothian-tx.org. To learn more about MED, visit their website at www.midlothian-tx.org.