Midlothian Council Honors Former Councilman Joe Frizzell

Midlothian- Midlothian’s City Council began this week’s Tuesday night meeting with a proclamation honoring former city council member Joe Frizzell and his legacy of service to the community.

Frizzell passed away on February 3, 2023, at the age of 81.

Frizzell sat on the city council from 2007, when he was elected to City Council Place 4, and served on the city council for 12 years. Frizzell also served as Mayor Pro Tem nine of those 12 years.

Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman said Frizzell sat on many committees and represented the city on the North Central Texas Council of Governments. He was instrumental in bringing Casa Weather Radar to Midlothian as well. He was a member of the Ellis County Radio Club and the Masonic Lodge and was an active member of First Baptist Church Midlothian, where he served as a deacon.

Coffman acknowledged Frizzell was both a friend and a mentor.

“Joe was very kind in his approach but was also very stern in his approach, and I appreciate that,” Coffman said.

Coffman also mentioned he sat next to Frizzell on the city council, and (Frizzell) helped him learn the workings of the government.

“His fingerprints are all over our city,” Coffman added.

Mayor Pro Tem Clark Wickliffe said, “He was an all-around great man.”

Wickliffe explained Frizzell had been his liaison for the committees he sat on prior to his time on the city council.

Place 2 Mike Rodgers added, “He was a very dear friend, and he was a big believer in community and including all.”

Frizzell’s family was at the council meeting to receive the proclamation.

Midlothian Racial Profiling Report Moved to March Meeting

The racial profiling annual report and a public hearing were both moved to the next council meeting on March 12. That public hearing was to act upon an ordinance amending the zoning of + or – 4.7 acres at the northeast corner of Methodist Way and U.S. Highway 287 Service Road to amend from a Commercial District to a Planned Development District to allow for the construction of two hotel buildings.

Additional Public Hearings All Pass

Later in the meeting, three public hearings passed unanimously; one for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a building wall sign on the rear façade of First Baptist Church located adjacent to U.S. Highway 287 Service Road as well as Midlothian Parkway, a major thoroughfare.

Another public hearing that passed was an ordinance for the use and development of two lots – .273 + or- and .351 + or – acres of land at 503 and 505 South 9th Street, changing the zoning from Residential Three to an Urban Village Planned Development (UVPD) District for professional office uses.

The final public hearing, which passed, was for an ordinance amending the City of Midlothian, Texas Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 10 titled “Subdivision Regulations” and adding a new Article 10.05 titled “Parkland Dedication and Development Fees” to provide requirements for new development to contribute to the creation and enhancement of parks and open spaces throughout the City.

The consent agenda items passed unanimously, including the minutes from the City Council meetings of January 23 and February 1-2, 2024, and a bid contract to Advanced Paving Co. for a package of six Roadway Asphalt Rehabilitation Projects for $1,806,880.00.

The two items on the regular agenda passed. The first item passed 5 – 2 for a proposal from Hargrove Electrical Company, Inc. for the removal and installation of new LED lighting at the 9th Street elevated storage tank. The amount for this work is $86,360, plus contingency in the amount of $3,640, for a total not to exceed the amount of $90,000.

The second item passed in a 6 – 1 vote to revise the Pay Plan authorizing the City Manager to reclassify the Accounting Manager position.