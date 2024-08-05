Midlothian Community Development Corporation Public Notice

MCDC Notice

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on July 25, 2024 an expenditure was approved by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors in the amount of $19,077.45 for projects related to community facilities pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.152. Specifically, for expenses related to an energy audit conducted by Yearout Energy of the Midlothian Conference Center. The actual expenditures projected above will not occur until after the expiration of sixty (60) days from the date this Notice was posted and published in the official newspaper for the City of Midlothian.

