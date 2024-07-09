Midlothian Community Development Corporation board – $190,290.00 for project

Facebook

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on June 27, 2024 an expenditure was approved by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors in the amount of $190,290.00 for projects related to community facilities pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.152. Specifically, for a Professional Services Agreement between Teague, Nall & Perkins with the City of Midlothian for design and engineering services for the renovation of Ridgeview Park located at 750 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX. 76065. The actual expenditures projected above will not occur until after the expiration of sixty (60) days from the date this Notice was posted and published in the official newspaper for the City of Midlothian.