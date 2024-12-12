Midlothian City Council holds first council meeting in new City Hall Tuesday night

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN – It was an exciting time for the Midlothian City Council this past Tuesday night as the mayor and council took part in the city’s first council meeting at the new City Hall opened earlier this month along with the City Library.

Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman thanked the city management team for the hard work and extra hours they spent to “pull this off,” Coffman said.

The mayor also thanked the voters, who he said, “Trusted us in approving the 2021 bond that funded this facility and to say that we recognize the moment and we recognize the fact that this facility brings us up to par with the quality of citizen that lives in our city.”

The council meeting began with a proclamation regarding the opening of City Hall and the Library, with Coffman mentioning this past Saturday that many residents came through the building to experience the new facility.

The proclamation, which will be displayed in the lobby of the new building, was presented to former Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno. Coffman said that with the new City Hall came a new gavel, and he passed the old gavel to Reno, stating, “I want to pass the old gavel on to you, which you legislated with so well.”

Coffman also recognized Karen Cox, Senior Center Director in Midlothian, who is retiring “and leaving a big hole to fill,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Clark Wickliffe took a moment to recognize the loss of life of Midlothian class of 2014 graduate Officer Jacob Cardoza, who was an officer in Terrell, Texas, and lost his life this past Sunday while on duty.

Citizen comments included David Hurst, who said he came to address the council as a potential candidate for the council’s votes to sit on the Ellis County Appraisal District Board. He said he has enjoyed sitting on the board over the past year and he noted recently there have been legislative changes that have affected the board and he would appreciate their vote to continue serving.

All consent agenda items passed in one vote except for 2024-462D, which was pulled for a separate vote by Place 1 Allen Moorman.

The items passing under consent agenda included the minutes from the City Council meeting of November 12, 2024, the minutes from the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board meeting of October 10, 2024, a resolution designating The Dallas Morning News as a second alternate official newspaper of the City of Midlothian, the purchase of a 2024 RAM 2500 Crew Cab 4×2 with service body and 2024 Dodge RAM Crew Cab 4×4 from Sames Government Fleet Sales in Bastrop, TX in the amount of $114,540, an Interlocal Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with Robertson County EMS, a contract to The Original Mayfield Co, Inc in the amount of $47,236 for fencing improvements at Hawkins Spring Park, a contract to A-1 American Fence, Inc. in the amount of $499,420 for fencing improvements at Jaycee Park, an amended annual payment to Axon for an increase of $57,315.50 to the original agreement., the purchase and upfit of two 2025 Dodge Durangos from Carville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and one 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe from Lake Country Chevrolet with upfitting by Dana Safety Supply in an amount not to exceed $221,031.81, excluding the purchase of a mobile radio, vehicle hotspot, graphics, and in-car video system and, an agreement with Midlo Contracting, LLC to construct an accessory building located directly behind Fire Station 3 at a cost of $75,823 plus $10,000 contingency for a total of $85,823.

The item pulled for separate discussion was a resolution authorizing the 2025 City of Midlothian Special Events hosted by the City of Midlothian in the calendar year 2025, in accordance with a Special Event Permit.

It was noted these events are brought up every year at this time for approval so the events can be planned and begin at the beginning of the new year.

Moorman said he wanted to make one adjustment to all the concert events regarding a waiver of alcohol-related consumption ordinance as it relates to these events. Moorman said it was important to do this through the special event permit.

Midlothian City Manager Chris Dick said that was not something that has been done in the past, “we have talked about it” but he added, “We do currently have our ordinance state there is no alcohol in the parks” acknowledging this could be added limited to the areas in the park where these events take place.

Moorman named the events on May 10, June 14, July 26, October 4, and November 1 as possible alcohol related events specifically.

The alcohol consumption at the park will not be for vendor selling but for personal consumption by the attendees bringing their own alcohol.

The motion on this item passed to approve as presented with the addition of the waiver on the ordinance as it pertains to personal alcohol consumption not related to the sale of, but the individual consumption of alcohol at the events listed on the dates above. The item passed unanimously 7 – 0.

There was a request for continuance of the public hearing for an ordinance amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance for a Specific Use Permit for a gasoline station with retail sales at a property located between U.S. Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road until January 14, 2025, which passed.

There were 16 regular agenda items, all passing; however, not all passed unanimously.

Item 2024-464 for a Right of Way Use License and Hold Harmless Agreement to allow for a grease trap and sample well along West Avenue F for nonresidential use for the Lawson Building within Planned Development District No. 148 at 301 West Main Street passed 6 – 0 with Place 3 Anna Hammonds recusing herself as well as for item 2024-465 for a Right of Way Use License and Hold Harmless Agreement to allow for an air conditioning chiller to encroach four feet onto a 20+ foot alleyway off of West Avenue F for nonresidential use for the Lawson Building within Planned Development District No. 148 at 301 West Main Street, which also passed 6 – 0, minus Hammonds voting.

Item 2024-466 passed 6 – 1 with Place 2 Mike Rodgers voting against building elevations for ±0.396 acres at 211 W. Main Street zoned Planned Development District No. 148. Moorman made the motion on this item to approve as presented with staff recommendations that the development agreements will need to address trash service, grease trap and encroachment agreement with TxDot for the front patio and that staff still reserves the ability to bring back to council any proposed revisions as stated in the letter of the applicant should there be any dispute on what is considered significant changes from the approved plans and ordinances.

The council moved several agenda items around. The next item for vote was 2024-478, which would elect directors for the Ellis Appraisal District for the year 2025. The council voted unanimously to cast its 408 votes for Hurst.

Item 2024-479 was voted on next to consider and discuss authorizing Back-Porch Theatre Inc., to utilize the Midlothian Conference Center for performances at a reduced rate of 25% of the standard rate. After a long conversation in which Moorman opened the discussion there was a first motion, which saw no second. Wickliffe then made a motion to work with Back Porch Theatre and consider using a fund tax to offset the reduced rate at the conference center bringing the item back to council at the first January 2025 meeting. This item passed 6 – 1 with Moorman voting against the motion.

The following four financial items passed unanimously; 2024-467 to approve an ordinance amending the FY 2024 – 2025 General Fund budget appropriations in the amount of $919,730 from the General Fund unreserved fund balance for expenditures not encumbered nor expended from the FY 2023 – 2024 General Fund budget; an ordinance amending the FY 2024 – 2025 Utility Fund budget appropriations in the amount of $730,490 from the Utility Fund unreserved fund balance for expenditures not encumbered nor expended from the FY 2023 – 2024 Utility Fund budget; an ordinance amending the FY 2024-2025 General Fund budget appropriations in the amount of $370,176.80 from the General fund unreserved fund balance for expenditures encumbered but not yet expended from the FY 2023-2024 General Fund budget; and an ordinance amending the FY 2024-2025 Utility Fund budget appropriations in the amount of $869,566.72 from the Utility Fund unreserved fund balance for expenditures encumbered but not yet expended from the FY 2023-2024 Utility Fund budget.

Item 2024-471 passed 7 – 0 to approve an invoice from Sardis-Lone Elm Water Supply Corporation for engineering-design services associated with the relocation of their existing waterline along Mockingbird Lane in the amount of $106,369.34. Item 2024-472 passed 7 – 0 for a price quote from FilmTec Corporation, a Dupont Water Solutions Company, for supplying replacement membrane modules at the Auger Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $489,960, plus a contingency in the amount of $15,000, for a total of $504,960.

Item 2024-473 passed 6 – 1 with Moorman voting against authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Interlocal Agreement by and between the cities of Ennis, Italy, Midlothian, Palmer, Venus and Waxahachie; Avalon Water and Sewer Service Corporation; water supply corporations of East Garrett, NashForreston, Rice, Sardis-Lone Elm and South Ellis County; special utility districts of Buena Vista-Bethel, Mountain Peak and Rockett; Tarrant Regional Water District and the Trinity River Authority of Texas for the preparation of a feasibility study related to the supply of treated water in Ellis County in the amount of $25,000 and item 2024-474 also passed 6 – 1 with Moorman voting against for an Interlocal Agreement by and between the cities of Midlothian, Alvarado, and Grandview, Tarrant Regional Water District and the Trinity River Authority of Texas for a Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater System Study and authorize the City Manager to execute.

Item 2024-475 passed 6 – 1 with Wickcliffe voting against for a boundary adjustment agreement with the City of Grand Prairie to adjust both corporate boundaries along Kimble Road and item 2024-476 passed 7 – 0 for a five-year agreement to purchase and install Axon Interview Room cameras in the new Midlothian Public Safety & Courts Facility with the initial hardware and installation cost covered in the first annual payment not to exceed $170,854.02.

The final item of the evening passed 7 – 0 for the appointment/reappointments to the Joint Airport Board, Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Park Board, Midlothian Economic Development, Midlothian Development Authority, Planning & Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment and Utility Advisory Board. All reappointments were accepted and new appointments were made to the Parks Board voting in James Hensley and to the Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board adding Jimmy McClure.