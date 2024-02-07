Methodist Midlothian expanding inpatient care to meet growing community needs

Facebook

Midlothian, TX — Methodist Midlothian Medical Center recently began a $20 million expansion project to add 30 more inpatient beds so that it can continue to meet the growing healthcare needs of the rapidly expanding community in Ellis County.

The construction project on the hospital’s fifth floor, previously shelled space, will now include intermediate care suites for patients and office space. The new facilities are scheduled to open in fall 2024.

“When we opened in 2020, we pledged to the community that we will deliver quality, compassionate healthcare close to where residents live and work. With the continued expansion, we are fulfilling that promise,” says Jary Ganske, president, Methodist Midlothian.

Methodist Midlothian, one of the 12 hospitals in Methodist Health System, aligns this expansion with the health system’s long-term goal to provide more patients with access to its award-winning care by addressing the medical needs of the growing populations in the areas it serves.

“The need to expand, after less than four years since our opening, demonstrates that we have exceeded the community’s expectations. We look forward to enhancing our team and expanding our services,” says Ganske.