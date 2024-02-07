Methodist Health System wins national patient experience award

Facebook

Press Ganey recognizes Methodist as its first Health System of the Year

DALLAS — Methodist Health System has been named HX24 Health System of the Year by Press Ganey, an industry leader that works with more than 41,000 facilities nationwide to enhance patient care and caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of healthcare.

The inaugural award, which recognizes healthcare systems that “set the standard” in transforming the Human Experience (HX), was presented to Methodist leaders on February 6 at Press Ganey’s HX24 convention in Orlando.

“Press Ganey is the gold standard organization for excellence, in terms of patient satisfaction, employee engagement, and quality improvement,” said James C. Scoggin, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Health System. “For this award to come from an organization like Press Ganey makes it that much more special.”

In fiscal year 2023, Methodist far exceeded top quartile nationally in inpatient, emergency department, and outpatient experience scores, an exceptional achievement for a system that treats patients throughout the Dallas Metroplex, from the southern sector of Dallas and southern Dallas County to the suburbs of Collin, Tarrant, and Ellis counties. Methodist also achieved top quartile or near top decile in many major clinical indicators.

“Methodist Health System, over a multi-year journey, has achieved top-tier clinical results throughout the system, and we could not be prouder of our hospitals and corporate leaders and staff,” said Pamela Stoyanoff, President and Chief Operating Officer of Methodist Health System.

In addition to caring for patients, Methodist also counts “taking care of each other” among its Care Commitments and strives to engage its employees, whose tireless work is what makes results and accolades like this possible. Methodist achieved near top quartile scores in employee engagement last year and lowered overall turnover well under the national averages in healthcare.

“Press Ganey is honored to shine a spotlight on a health system setting the standard in the human experience,” said Patrick Ryan, Chairman and CEO, Press Ganey. “This award is meant for an organization that represents the very best in care, and Methodist is doing just that.”

About Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $137.6 million in charity care in fiscal year 2022, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.