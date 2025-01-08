Methodist among Time’s Best Companies for Future Leaders

Facebook

Magazine honors health system for putting leaders on a path to success

DALLAS — Methodist Health System was named among Time magazine’s Best Companies for Future Leaders, 2025, recognizing that “certain companies play an outsized role in raising America’s leaders.”

“At Methodist, excellence, culture, and mission are paramount,” said James C. Scoggin, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Health System. “What better way to enhance all three than to develop talented staff and leaders from within? These talented individuals are already committed to our values. Methodist’s role then is to create opportunity and invest in this special group.”

Methodist is committed to nurturing healthcare leaders of tomorrow through its comprehensive leadership academy. This dedication extends to all levels with leadership intensive series, new leader orientation, online and on-demand courses, instructor-led training, and extensive resources fostering growth across the organization. The emerging leader’s program, designed for employees with high potential, has been instrumental in placing nearly 50% of graduates into leadership roles after completing the program.

Time’s ranking was assembled based on an analysis of approximately 4,000 of the most influential leaders in the U.S., representing the worlds of healthcare, business, government, science, and the arts, among others.

Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Medicine were among the healthcare organizations who joined Methodist on the list of 175.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized among the nation’s top healthcare providers,” said Pam Stoyanoff, President and Chief Operating Officer, Methodist Health System. “We pride ourselves on our leaders being the best and brightest this industry has to offer.”

Effective leadership extends beyond the boardroom to all aspects of life, from community engagement to professional endeavors. Understanding the formative experiences and paths of American leaders can show how skills are honed and applied across different domains.

“This is a testament to our strong culture and the opportunities Methodist provides to all employees,” said Alen Brcic, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Methodist Health System. “We could not be prouder of current and emerging leaders’ accomplishments because, at the end of the day, their success is our success.”

The ranking, presented in collaboration with data firm Statista, includes all companies or organizations in the United States that played a part in shaping today's leaders along their paths to the top positions that they now occupy

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $137.6 million in charity care in fiscal year 2022, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.