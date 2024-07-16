Meow Wolf Grapevine holds Trashion Show

Facebook

Meow Wolf Grapevine held their inaugural Trashion Show, celebrating the intersection of art and fashion by using discarded materials, on July 11. Artists and designers transformed the trash into stunning works of wearable art for a unique runway show as The Real Unreal celebrates its one year anniversary in Grapevine. Each piece in the show embodied the delicate balance between aesthetics and environmental impact, highlighting the importance of green practices in the fashion industry.

Trashion Show Celebrates Eco-Friendly Creativity

“Our Trashion Show is all about celebrating eco-friendly creative expression,” said Kelly Schwartz, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “We’re excited to challenge conventional fashion norms and show just how amazing repurposed materials can look on the runway.”

Meow Wolf Grapevine partnered with Southwest Airlines® who provided additional materials and cash prizes for the winning designs. This collaboration continues the 10-year anniversary celebration of the airline’s award-winning Repurpose with Purpose program.

“Southwest Airlines is thrilled to expand our Repurpose with Purpose program to North Texas with the addition of Meow Wolf Grapevine as our newest partner,” said Ana Schwager, Senior Corporate Responsibility Program Manager at Southwest Airlines. “We’re inspired by the innovative ways local artisans have upcycled our aircraft seat leather and look forward to celebrating the artisan designs at the Trashion Show.”

Southwest Airlines Partners in Trashion Show

Southwest’s global sustainability initiative partners with social impact organizations to upcycle aircraft seat leather removed during renovations and retirements. Over the past decade, this program has repurposed more than one million pounds of leather globally, fostering sustainable solutions and creating employment opportunities and skills training.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s Trashion Show featured special performances by Vivienne Vermuth with Nightshade Burlesque. A highlight of Meow Wolf’s one-year anniversary celebrations, the Trashion Show redefines fashion by promoting ingenuity and eco-consciousness.

Meow Wolf Grapevine Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Celebrations of Meow Wolf Grapevine’s one year anniversary continued with events all week long, culminating in the grand Birthdaze Palooza on July 14. Curated by the talented Meow Wolf Grapevine team, the chosen designers for the inaugural Trashion Show include: Elsie Garcia, Ghostgrl, Studio X, Cliffside Flowers (Kenley Turner & James Daniels), Jamie Kulikowski, Marisol Lopez, Megan Stoner, Nadia Velasquez, T.Fawn (Tuongvan Phan), and VALO WEAR (Ben Arevalo).

Meow Wolf is not your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades. Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. They are distinct in their collaboration with hundreds of visionary artists who infuse creativity into every Meow Wolf experience.

The journey began with the THEA Award-winning House Of Eternal Return in Santa Fe (2016), a mystery house with hidden passages and mesmerizing art exhibits. In Las Vegas, Omega Mart (2021) presented a surreal grocery store experience. Denver’s Convergence Station (2021) appeared as a maximalist architectural marvel linking four alien worlds. In July 2023, Meow Wolf unveiled The Real Unreal in Grapevine, and plans to open a new location in Houston in 2024. As a certified B Corporation, Meow Wolf leads in themed entertainment, innovating and celebrating human imagination. All are invited to join a journey that defies convention, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.